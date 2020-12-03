Lima woman forced to strip naked, robbed at gunpoint in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 23-year-old woman from Lima was robbed Wednesday afternoon after she came to Toledo to stay with the suspect.

The victim told Toledo Police she knows the suspect and drove into town to stay for the night. However, the suspect accused her of taking his property. He drove her to another location, went inside, and came out with a handgun, forcing her to strip and taking $60.

When the suspect went back inside, the victim got dressed and took off in the vehicle.

The suspect has not been charged as of Thursday morning. His name was redacted from the police report.

