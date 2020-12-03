Advertisement

Local man needs help in Christmas Car Giveaway

The retiree suffered a heart attack, then was a victim in a hit and run accident
Albert Wilson is hoping for reliable transportation in the 2020 Christmas Car Giveaway
By Kristian Brown
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - He suffered a heart attack, then was a victim of a hit and run accident in the same time frame.

Now the community is coming together to help Albert Wilson get reliable transportation.

Albert was nominated for the third annual Christmas Car Giveaway at Taylor Hyundai.

Taylor Hyundai matches funds that are raised in order for him to receive a used vehicle.

Lance Self has been doing the giveaway for three years. He hopes to continue to make the season brighter for people going through a hard time.

If you would like to donate click on the links.

PayPal -@holidaycargiveaway

Cash App- $cargive1

Venmo-@holidaycargiveaway

