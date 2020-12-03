Advertisement

Lucas County Jail gets new body scanner to detect drugs

The machine was bought with Cares Act money.
By Alexis Means
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office has a new crime fighting tool in the war on drugs.

The sheriff is installing a body scanner to prevent people from bringing drugs into the facility.

The machine is similar to a body scan at the airport and costs nearly $120,000.

It was purchased with Cares Act money.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington has opened a new COVID testing facility.
Counties anxious about looming ‘Purple’ COVID rating
FILE - In this oct. 3, 2015, file photo, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh calls for a flag in...
Michigan pauses all football activities, cancels Saturday’s game
The current target date for the new traffic camera enforcement program to start is April 1st,...
Traffic cameras returning to Toledo
Some COVID tests from the Nov. 19 testing site at the Lucas Co. Fairgrounds were never...
Some COVID test results from Lucas Co. Fairgrounds lost; individuals encouraged to get retested
Hezekiah Hunter has been learning from home due to the pandemic and has struggled to manage the...
Expecting Lucas Co. shift to Level 4 ‘Purple’ on COVID advisory, Maumee moves to remote learning

Latest News

“Finding fault”: The failed Midwest earthquake prediction, 30 years later
Albert Wilson is hoping for reliable transportation in the 2020 Christmas Car Giveaway
Local man needs help in Christmas Car Giveaway
Singers use microphones covered in plastic bags they provide.
Masterworks Chorale rehearsals isolate singers in cars
Lucas County Jail gets new body scanner
Lucas County Jail gets new body scanner