Lucas County Jail gets new body scanner to detect drugs
The machine was bought with Cares Act money.
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office has a new crime fighting tool in the war on drugs.
The sheriff is installing a body scanner to prevent people from bringing drugs into the facility.
The machine is similar to a body scan at the airport and costs nearly $120,000.
It was purchased with Cares Act money.
