Making it through first snowfall of season

By Kayla Molander
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OAK HARBOR, Ohio (WTVG) - Oak Harbor saw its first snowfall of the season on Tuesday.

“It’s going to come whether we want it to or not. If it’s summer, it’s crabbing because it’s hot, and now people are crabbing because it’s summer. So what you going to do?” asks Ottawa County resident Kathy Huston.

The snow came down heavily across the entire county, which was in a Level 2 snow emergency through much of the morning.

The children weren’t complaining, as they got to spend their snow day making snowmen after they shoveled the walk.

Adults, on the other hand, had to deal with the headache of the roads.

“Ottawa County highway department plowed out by our house this morning at 5:30, and they came back a little before I left around 9-ish, and it didn’t even look like they’d been out. They’re doing the best they can,” says Huston.

Despite COVID restrictions, the Oak Harbor Library is reminding families that it is still a great place to beat the winter weather blues.

“The library is awesome for a snow day. We have plenty of books here, newspapers and magazines for both kids and adults,” says library assistant Kathy Huffman.

The library is also home to a local history museum that is open by appointment only.

