Masterworks Chorale rehearsals isolate singers in cars

COVID-19 precautions prompt singers to use drive-in style technology
Singers use microphones covered in plastic bags they provide.(Tony Geftos)
Singers use microphones covered in plastic bags they provide.(Tony Geftos)
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Five nights a week, drive past First United Methodist Church in Perrysburg and you’ll spot the headlights. Look closer and you’ll see inside each car is one person singing.

Their voices all blend together through an FM broadcast frequency only accessible in the immediate vicinity. It’s how Masterworks Chorale has masterminded a way to remain physically distant and continue its 49th season.

Cars lined up outside First United Methodist Church in Perrysburg contain singing members of Masterworks Chorale.(Tony Geftos)
Cars lined up outside First United Methodist Church in Perrysburg contain singing members of Masterworks Chorale.(Tony Geftos)

“There’s no contact between singer and director,” explains Artistic Director Tim Cloeter, who conducts from an upstairs window of the church. “There’s no one else handling the mics or handling the electronics upstairs. We’ve really come up with a way that we could separate that and break any transmission lines.”

Artistic Director Tim Cloeter conducts from an upstairs window at the church.(Tony Geftos)
Artistic Director Tim Cloeter conducts from an upstairs window at the church.(Tony Geftos)

The 45 member chorale is limited to 8 microphones, so they break into six smaller volunteer ensemble groups varying in size from 6 to 8 members. Some members are in several groups. Others are sitting out the ensembles altogether. However, the protocols are meant to keep one another safe from COVID-19.

Rehearsals take place on separate evenings, with the exception of Tuesday, which has two rehearsals. The microphones are shielded with plastic bags provided by each member, with a contactless hand off achieved by opening the bags and allowing the director to remove the microphone inside.

Every step is intended to keep the music alive.

Masterworks Chorale is recording the car chorale sessions with a plan to release a CD of the ensemble pieces in March 2021. As of December 2020, Masterworks has a compilation CD featuring highlights from the past 7 years of Christmas Concerts. You can find information about the CD here: Masterworks Chorale Toledo.

