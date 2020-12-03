Advertisement

Nationwide Children’s Hopsital will acquire Mercy Health-Children’s Hospital

By Tricia Ennis
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Changes are on the way for one of Toledo’s pediatric medical centers. Mercy Health - Children’s Hospital is set to be acquired by Nationwide Children’s Hospital on January 1, 2022.

The two hospitals have had a formal partnership since the start of 2020 and have used that partnership to advance recruitment for physicians practicing pediatric specialties, as well as working to improve coordination of care for children and families in the region.

“Since 1999, Mercy Health – Children’s Hospital has provided the highest quality, most compassionate care for children throughout our community,” said Bob Baxter, president, Mercy Health - Toledo in a statement sent to the media. “This will continue to be the mission, and children and families will benefit from having Nationwide Children’s expertise and resources in our community.”

“Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Mercy Health – Children’s Hospital share a mission to advance pediatric health care services for children and their families in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan,” said Rick Miller, chief operating officer of Nationwide Children’s. “Families and patients benefit from having world-class programs right in their community where we can more seamlessly provide high-quality, family-centered care.”

Once the transition is complete, Nationwide Children’s Hospital will lease the space that is currently operated by Mercy Health - Children’s Hospital. The company has not yet finalized any staffing decisions as part of the acquisition.

