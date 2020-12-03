No major changes to emergency order as Board of Health meets

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One week after passing an emergency order to close schools for in-person education and pausing extracurricular activities, the Lucas County Board of Health held another special meeting Thursday with no major changes to the order.

In a special virtual meeting, the Board of Health said it added language to the order to make clear its actions were an emergency measure.

The order has been met with some measure of public criticism specifically regarding the actions taken against extracurriculars and athletics.

Dr. Johnathon Ross, executive director of the Board of Health, said the board is hearing those concerns and paying attention. He added the board could take action within 24 hours to reverse or adjust the order.

“This is not carved in stone,” Ross said.

Board of Health meeting The Board of Health resumes its special meeting after executive session, to discuss a reassessment of the school order issued last week. Posted by 13abc on Thursday, December 3, 2020

The order closes in-person learning and all activities on school grounds beginning at 4 p.m. Friday and lasting through Jan. 11.

“This timeframe is relevant to keeping disease out of the schools,” Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner Dr. Eric Zgodzinski said. “It’s precisely produced to capture concerns during the holiday season.”

Some schools in Lucas County, such as St. John’s Jesuit, are finding ways to keep athletics active during the timeframe of the order by moving practices and competitions off-site and out of the county.

