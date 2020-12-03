Advertisement

NORAD’s Santa tracker website is operational for Christmas

Call 877-HI-NORAD on Christmas Eve to follow Santa’s journey
NORAD – the North American Aerospace Defense Command – has launched its website to track St....
NORAD – the North American Aerospace Defense Command – has launched its website to track St. Nick around the world this year.(Source: NORAD, CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Santa Claus is preparing for his global trek on Christmas Eve – and you can follow him.

NORAD – the North American Aerospace Defense Command – has launched its website to track St. Nick around the world this year.

NORAD Tracks Santa has a Santa tracker countdown clock, games, music and other holiday fun.

Then on Christmas Eve, the Santa cams will start streaming.

Trackers can also call NORAD to check the whereabouts of Santa and his reindeer at 877-HI-NORAD.

The tradition started 65 years ago in 1955 when the U.S. Continental Air Defense Command operations center started receiving calls from kids asking for Santa.

It turns out a newspaper ad listed the wrong number for the North Pole.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington has opened a new COVID testing facility.
Counties anxious about looming ‘Purple’ COVID rating
FILE - In this oct. 3, 2015, file photo, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh calls for a flag in...
Michigan pauses all football activities, cancels Saturday’s game
The current target date for the new traffic camera enforcement program to start is April 1st,...
Traffic cameras returning to Toledo
Some COVID tests from the Nov. 19 testing site at the Lucas Co. Fairgrounds were never...
Some COVID test results from Lucas Co. Fairgrounds lost; individuals encouraged to get retested
Hezekiah Hunter has been learning from home due to the pandemic and has struggled to manage the...
Expecting Lucas Co. shift to Level 4 ‘Purple’ on COVID advisory, Maumee moves to remote learning

Latest News

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the new plans amid an unprecedented surge of new...
California to impose new stay-at-home orders based on regional ICU capacity
In this Dec. 13, 2019 file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during an interview at the...
Gov. DeWine vetos bill that would limit his powers during health emergency
This combination of file photos shows from left, Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C. on Feb. 29, 2020,...
Optimism growing for COVID relief bill as pressure builds
No spectators will be allowed at the Rose Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal on...
No fans to be allowed at Rose Bowl for CFP semifinal game
As the number of US COVID deaths hits a startling number, Dr. Fauci meets with the Biden team....
US's COVID crisis reaches new records as officials fear worse to come