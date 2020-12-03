Ohio brothers travel cross country on foot to raise money for COVID-19 relief

MCCLURE, Ohio (WTVG) - Identical twins Max and Zac Prizant are inseparable.

“It’s one of those things where the twin brother relationship is just closer than anything you could imagine,” says Max Prizant.

In March, both brothers were let go from their finance jobs due to the pandemic. With nothing holding them back, the twins decide to pursue their lifelong dream of running -- literally -- across the country. Along the way, they’re raising money for those hardest hit by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The duo has already raised over $10,000 for COVID-19 relief with the organization Heart to Heart International.

“The very same cause that gave us this opportunity, because of what it did, because of the job market with us in particular, made us decide it would be the best cause to run for,” explains Max.

Max and Zac started their trip at the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco and they’ll finish at the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City.

“For the past 3-4 weeks, we’ve hit a marathon or more pretty much every day,” says Zac. “No breaks at all.”

The Prizants are voyaging through mountains, deserts, and Ohio flatlands, explaining their trip has come with its fair share of obstacles as well. The twins recall having their car and travel trailer explode, being hit by a car, handcuffed by police, and even battling wild stallions.

The Prizant brother's car and travel trailer caught fire destroying their mobile campsite in the midst of their trip, causing Max and Zac to adapt their journey. (Jack Bassett)

“We had been studying how to fend off coyotes,” says Zac. “You put your hands up and you’re supposed to yell, but that actually aggravated the horses to the point where they charged us really fast like 40-45 mph.”

Max and Zac say they are nearing their trip’s final leg, heading east, and are hoping to end their excursion in New York City on New Year’s Eve. The twins are asking for donations to give back to those impacted the most during 2020, to ensure mile after mile can make major strides.

“Just seeing the support you get it kind of reinvigorates your faith in humanity, especially in a time like this,” said Max and Zac Prizant.

You can donate to Max and Zac’s campaign on their Facebook page.

