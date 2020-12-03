Advertisement

Overeaters Anonymous offer holiday and COVID support

By Kayla Molander
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We’ve all heard of the “quarantine 15,” or the few extra pounds many people are tacking on since the pandemic started.

Overeaters Anonymous has increased the number of meetings it holds since the pandemic started, and has even had “marathon days” when meetings are held every hour from 8 a.m. until midnight. These marathon days also happen on holidays and can be joined online or on the phone. Anyone can join, even if they’re only engaging in a little bit of stress eating.

You can find a meeting here.

