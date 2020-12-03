Preparing for snow key to heath of home’s roof

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Without proper preparation, experts say snow can cut the lifespan of your roof in half.

A good roof should last 50 years, if it’s taken care of properly. According to roofing contractor Dwayne Anderson, one of the most important things to do before the first winter storms is clean your gutters and get all the leaves out of the dips.

Any water that pools up on your roof can get underneath the shingles, freeze, and expand.

“You have to keep that flow of water off the roof, into the gutter, onto the gutter, onto the ground. If anything backs it up, gets up onto the roof, creates an ice dam on the edge of the roof, it will get past the shingles,” says Anderson.

The most common problem Anderson sees with winter roof maintenance is attics that are not properly ventilated. That melts the snow on the top of the roof, which flows to the overhang and freezes, creating an ice dam. That can pull your gutter down and even cause your roof to rot.

