10th Anniversary Hope for the Holidays Drive-Thru kicks off amid record need

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The annual Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive looks a little different this year thanks to the ongoing pandemic that has defined most of 2020. The Salvation Army has fielded a record number of requests for toys from local families this year, about double the requests they received last year. At the same time, the need for additional safety measures means that the massive Drive-Thru Bash at the 13abc studios on Dorr Street in Toledo has also had to make some changes, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t happening.

Instead, we’ve scaled things back a bit while still making sure we can collect thousands of toys for area children. This year, when you drive into our parking lot, you won’t be greeted by the same fanfare as you might be used to, but you will be greeted by the smiling faces of local Marines with Toys for Tots and volunteers from the Salvation Army. They’ll help take your new, unwrapped toys from your vehicle and provide a safe, contact-free way to help out a worthy cause this holiday season.

The event runs from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, December 4. But if you can’t make it in person, or you would prefer to donate some other way, there are plenty of other options you can utilize through December 11.

