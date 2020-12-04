Advertisement

Bowling Green man federally indicted on two firearms-related charges

Steven Leskow faces federal charges for stealing firearms from Owens Community College in...
Steven Leskow faces federal charges for stealing firearms from Owens Community College in Findlay.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Bowling Green man was indicted by a federal grand jury on two firearms-related charges.

Steven Leskow, 30, was indicted on one count of possession of a firearm by someone who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance, and one count of possession of stolen firearms.

Authorities said Leskow stole several firearms from a class while enrolled at Owens Community College in Findlay from October through December 2019. The indictment alleges Leskow then sold the firearms to support a drug addiction.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marina fire in La Salle Michigan
Roof caves in as fire engulfs Safe Harbor Toledo Beach Marina
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Lima woman forced to strip naked, robbed at gunpoint in Toledo
Mercy Health - Children's Hospital has had a formal partnership with Nationwide Health since...
Nationwide Children’s Hospital will acquire Mercy Health-Children’s Hospital
In this Dec. 13, 2019 file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during an interview at the...
Gov. DeWine vetos bill that would limit his powers during health emergency
Toledo-Lucas County Health Department
No major changes to emergency order as Board of Health meets

Latest News

The annual drive thru is a little different this year but we're still collecting thousands of...
10th Anniversary Hope for the Holidays Drive-Thru kicks off amid record need
Toledo Police are asking for help identifying and locating this person of interest in a Nov. 17...
TPD searching for person of interest in South Toledo assault case
Toledo Beach Marina fire
Marina fire in La Salle Michigan
Roof caves in as fire engulfs Safe Harbor Toledo Beach Marina