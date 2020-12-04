Bowling Green man federally indicted on two firearms-related charges

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Bowling Green man was indicted by a federal grand jury on two firearms-related charges.

Steven Leskow, 30, was indicted on one count of possession of a firearm by someone who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance, and one count of possession of stolen firearms.

Authorities said Leskow stole several firearms from a class while enrolled at Owens Community College in Findlay from October through December 2019. The indictment alleges Leskow then sold the firearms to support a drug addiction.

