Fire engulfs building at Toledo Beach Marina

LASALLE, Mich. (WTVG) - A large fire has broken out at the Toledo Beach Marina in LaSalle, Michigan.

According to Monroe County dispatch, the call came in around 6:36 a.m. The dispatcher said it is possibly some sort of boat storage building that’s on fire.

13abc is on its way to the scene. We will update this story when more information is available.

