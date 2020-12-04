Local family reunited with their cat after seven years

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An incredible reunion that was years in the making. A local cat is back home with his family after being apart for seven years. It is all thanks to a little happenstance, and a lot of kind people.

The cat’s name is Ned,. He was brought to the paws and whiskers cat shelter in October. Ned spent the first half of his life with Jim and Cyndie Worley. They have a blended family that includes seven children.

Due to some unforseen circumstances, the Worleys had to find a new home for Ned. They gave Ned to a family friend, not knowing he would end up in other homes before eventually arriving at the shelter seven years later.

Cyndie says they found their old friend thanks to a Facebook post from Paws and Whiskers

“My daughter tagged me in a post and said look there’s another Ned. She said who knew there would be another cat named Ned that looks like him? I said to her, that is our Ned. The way I look at it, true love will always bring you back together,” said Worley.

Sara Baker is the shelter manager.

“You call it whatever you want. A miracle, the stars were aligned, but it is nothing less than pure and utter beauty. It warms your heart and soul. It makes us all proud to do what we do here,” says Baker.

Because of his unique markings, the shelter staff was quickly able to verify that Ned was in fact the same cat.

We checked in with the Worleys after they got Ned home Thursday, and they said he is settling in well. All of Jim and Cyndie’s children were amazed by the news that Ned had been found. Cyndie’s youngest son is in the Army. He will be home on leave later this month. She can’t wait for the two old friends to see each other again.

