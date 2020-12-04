Advertisement

TPD searching for person of interest in South Toledo assault case

Toledo Police are asking for help identifying and locating this person of interest in a Nov. 17...
Toledo Police are asking for help identifying and locating this person of interest in a Nov. 17 assault in South Toledo.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police have released a photo of a person of interest from an assault that happened in November at a South Toledo bar.

According to a police report, the victim’s father told police his 26-year-old son was in the hospital and had surgery on his brain after a fight Nov. 17 at Goody’s Bar on S. Detroit.

Anyone with information the assault or the whereabouts of the pictured man, please call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Attempt to identify: On 11/17/20 an assault occurred at a bar in the 1300 block of S. Detroit. The below pictured male...

Posted by Toledo Police Department on Friday, December 4, 2020

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Lima woman forced to strip naked, robbed at gunpoint in Toledo
Mercy Health - Children's Hospital has had a formal partnership with Nationwide Health since...
Nationwide Children’s Hospital will acquire Mercy Health-Children’s Hospital
Burlington has opened a new COVID testing facility.
Counties anxious about looming ‘Purple’ COVID rating
Toledo-Lucas County Health Department
No major changes to emergency order as Board of Health meets
In this Dec. 13, 2019 file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during an interview at the...
Gov. DeWine vetos bill that would limit his powers during health emergency

Latest News

The annual drive thru is a little different this year but we're still collecting thousands of...
10th Anniversary Hope for the Holidays Drive-Thru kicks off amid record need
Toledo Beach Marina fire
Marina fire in La Salle Michigan
Roof caves in as fire engulfs Safe Harbor Toledo Beach Marina
Medical experts who spoke at Governor Mike DeWine’s Thursday afternoon briefing explain how the...
COVID Crowding Hospitals