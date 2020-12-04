TPD searching for person of interest in South Toledo assault case

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police have released a photo of a person of interest from an assault that happened in November at a South Toledo bar.

According to a police report, the victim’s father told police his 26-year-old son was in the hospital and had surgery on his brain after a fight Nov. 17 at Goody’s Bar on S. Detroit.

Anyone with information the assault or the whereabouts of the pictured man, please call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

