Doctors say Thanksgiving COVID surge underway
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The after-Thanksgiving surge of COVID is just getting started according to doctors.
Symptoms of the virus usually show up within 5 to 7 days after infection. And if someone gets sick enough to require hospitalization then it happens an average of 7 days after symptoms.
Then according to doctors if a patient requires ICU care, it happens 7 days after that.
