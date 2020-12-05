Advertisement

Grinch steals Christmas decorations from family’s yard

By Alexis Means
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Grinch has struck in a Toledo neighborhood, stealing a family’s Christmas decorations.

Allysa Edwards security camera caught a thief swiping some of their decorations.

It happened Thursday morning.

Christmas is a special time for the Edwards family. They decorate the house together with their favorite Christmas characters.

The thief stole the family’s inflatable Grinch.

Edwards has a 12-year-old medically fragile daughter whose favorite Christmas story is the Grinch.

