Grinch steals Christmas decorations from family’s yard
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Grinch has struck in a Toledo neighborhood, stealing a family’s Christmas decorations.
Allysa Edwards security camera caught a thief swiping some of their decorations.
It happened Thursday morning.
Christmas is a special time for the Edwards family. They decorate the house together with their favorite Christmas characters.
The thief stole the family’s inflatable Grinch.
Edwards has a 12-year-old medically fragile daughter whose favorite Christmas story is the Grinch.
