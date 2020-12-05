Hope for Holidays drive thru event brings in 7,271 toys

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After today Toledo is certainly on Santa’s radar.

From dawn until dusk the community did not disappoint, with cars coming in droves, dropping off boxes and bags of toys and even bikes. US Marines with the Toys for Tots program were in attendance to help collect donations.

“We’ve seen pretty much everything as far as toys go, and people are just thankful for what we do, and we just show our thanks for them,” said US Marines Sgt. Nicolas O’Conner.

“I love the feeling of helping people, especially in the greater Toledo area,” said US Marines Sgt. Andrew Springer. “I’ve been out here for three years, it’s my third year here for Toys for Tots and it gets better and better.”

This year the drive-thru event looked quite a bit different due to the pandemic. Volunteers with the Salvation Army saying in the year of COVID-19 the need is at an all-time high for children this Christmas. Friday’s drive-thru drive bringing in a total of 7,271 toys.

“We’re going to be able to help more than 7,000 children, more than 3,300 hundred households, that represents 12,200 individuals,” said Salvation Army Major Tom Duperre.

With 3 semi-trucks locked and loaded with gifts and the 13abc lobby empty, the toys are now in the hands of the Salvation Army to be sorted and delivered. The Salvation Army ensuring the donations and compassion from the community can bring a very Merry Christmas to those needing it most.

“What beautiful hearts people have to share out of their goodness to help other people,” said Major Tom Duperree.”That’s the spirit of Christmas.”

