Lucas County Auditor looks for return of $625k after scammers strike

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The total is now $625,000. That’s how much money the Lucas County Auditor’s office mistakenly sent to a scammer. Now the fight is on to get that money back

What apparently looked like a typical invoice from Gerken paving to the Lucas County Auditor’s office was anything but typical.

“Everything appeared very legitimate,” said Auditor Anita Lopez.

Lopez says Wednesday the county discovered the $625,000 was sent to crooks instead. Lopez says law enforcement is involved so she’s not getting into too much detail on that exact specifics of how it happened.

“I understand citizens are disappointed and I understand that they are angry and they have a right to be as I am also,” said Lopez.

“This is the largest dollar figure scam of all,” said Dick Eppstein of the Better Business Bureau.

Eppstein says businesses see this scam all the time. Typically that invoice comes with a legit looking name in the title, but the actual email address is bogus.

“The email addresses may mimic and address you’ve been sending things too before. It may have slightly different variations. A spelling a little differently. If you carefully look at that spelling you may discover it’s not to same web address you’ve been sending money to in the past,” said Eppstein.

The county Auditor is basically the county’s check book, according to Lopez, doing thousands of transactions weekly. Lopez isn’t sure how much money the county will retrieve, she’s working with the banks now. She sees this as a lesson to be careful about who people are dealing with.

“At the end of the day the buck stops with me. I’m responsible for the office. I’m responsible for my staff. I’m responsible to the public,” said Lopez.

