Advertisement

Metroparks Meetup: Keeping the Metroparks safe

Greg Mahlman, now lead patrol ranger, has over 3 decades of law enforcement experience
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Greg Mahlman has over 3 decades of law enforcement experience under his belt, and now dons the familiar green shoulder patch of Metroparks Toledo as their lead patrol ranger.

“I was a police officer in Toledo for over 30 years, retired in August 2018,” Mahlman explains. “Later in the year, I was called by Deputy Chief Ranger Navarre, and he asked if I was interested in a job in the parks... and I said, ‘I would love to!’ I’m an outdoors kind of guy, so getting to work in the parks in the law enforcement field... what a great job.”

Mahlman’s job covers every park in the system, and he often serves as a mentor for newer recruits: “As the lead patrol ranger, I’m there as a helping hand to all the other rangers wherever I’m needed -- when they need assistance with questions or how-to’s sometimes on the law enforcement part of the job.”

He says a ranger’s greatest tool is communication -- and for newer officers, that experience comes quickly, especially once they recognize more frequent visitors. “We’re in Swan Creek today, and there are regular walkers -- as a ranger, you get to know them by name. That’s classic community policing. They take pride in their own park, and they’re more likely to tell you whether there’s something amiss.”

Mahlman reminds that crime can occur anywhere, including the Metroparks -- but adds they’re a safe place to begin with, even more so thanks to those on patrol.

“We’ve only had 4 thefts from autos this entire year in the Metroparks system,” Mahlman recalls, “and the detective told me just yesterday that in all 4 cases, there have been charges filed against the person responsible.”

All in a day’s work to keep Toledo’s greenspace safe.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marina fire in La Salle Michigan
Roof caves in as fire engulfs Safe Harbor Toledo Beach Marina
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Lima woman forced to strip naked, robbed at gunpoint in Toledo
Mercy Health - Children's Hospital has had a formal partnership with Nationwide Health since...
Nationwide Children’s Hospital will acquire Mercy Health-Children’s Hospital
In this Dec. 13, 2019 file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during an interview at the...
Gov. DeWine vetos bill that would limit his powers during health emergency
Toledo-Lucas County Health Department
No major changes to emergency order as Board of Health meets

Latest News

This is Home Dec 4
This is Home Dec 4
Lucas County Auditor looks for return of $625k after scammers strike
COVID cases accelerate, job growth slows, and Congress scrambles for a December stimulus deal.
Doctors say Thanksgiving COVID surge underway
Grinch steals Christmas decoratio
Grinch steals Christmas decorations from family’s yard