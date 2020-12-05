Advertisement

One person killed after domestic situation on Leach Avenue

Toledo Police say the suspect was armed when officers opened fire
By Katarina Bodziak
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 3:34 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Around 12:33 a.m. on December 5th, 2020, Toledo Police received a “hushed” 911 call by a woman at a home on the 600 block of Leach Avenue, where she described a domestic situation with her son’s father.

When police arrived at the scene, an armed suspect was seen walking down the steps of the home, prompting police to open fire. That suspect was killed and has yet to be identified.

Toledo Police tell 13abc further details will be released later today.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marina fire in La Salle Michigan
Roof caves in as fire engulfs Safe Harbor Toledo Beach Marina
Toledo Police are asking for help identifying and locating this person of interest in a Nov. 17...
TPD searching for person of interest in South Toledo assault case
ohio vaccination
Gov. DeWine lays out Ohio’s COVID vaccination plan
In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif.
House votes to decriminalize marijuana at federal level
A Facebook post is what made the reunion possible
Welcome home, Ned: Local family reunited with cat after seven years

Latest News

Hundreds of cars drove through the 13abc station parking lot, giving back to kids needing it...
Hope for Holidays drive thru event brings in 7,271 toys
The association says it is great news that patients and employees at nursing homes and assisted...
Reaction to Ohio vaccine distribution plan
Vaccine distribution plan in Ohio is welcome news to Alzheimer’s Association
Mechanic fixes airman's car for free
Mechanic fixes airman's car for free