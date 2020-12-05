One person killed after domestic situation on Leach Avenue

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Around 12:33 a.m. on December 5th, 2020, Toledo Police received a “hushed” 911 call by a woman at a home on the 600 block of Leach Avenue, where she described a domestic situation with her son’s father.

When police arrived at the scene, an armed suspect was seen walking down the steps of the home, prompting police to open fire. That suspect was killed and has yet to be identified.

Toledo Police tell 13abc further details will be released later today.

