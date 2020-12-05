Advertisement

PNC Bank robbed by man in reflective vest

Toledo Police and the F.B.I. are circulating pictures to help identify the suspect
This image captured from security cameras shows the robbery suspect inside the PNC Bank at Secor and Central.
This image captured from security cameras shows the robbery suspect inside the PNC Bank at Secor and Central.(Toledo Police)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man wearing a surgical mask, a gray hoodie, and reflective safety vest is on the run after security cameras captured video of him holding up a bank.

It happened at the PNC bank at Secor Rd. and Central Ave. in Toledo at about 6:00 PM Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.

In a news release, Toledo Police say the suspect entered the bank and handed a note to the teller. The robber then got away with an “unknown amount of cash,” prompting Toledo Police and F.B.I. to open an investigation.

The suspect is described as 25-35 years old, 6′1″ - 6′3″. If you recognize the man in the images, if you spot him, or if you have any information about this robbery, Toledo Police are asking you to contact Crimestopper: 419-255-1111.

Toledo Police are asking for your help identifying and locating this bank robbery suspect from...
Toledo Police are asking for your help identifying and locating this bank robbery suspect from Dec. 4, 2020.(Toledo Police)

