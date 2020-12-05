PNC Bank robbed by man in reflective vest
Toledo Police and the F.B.I. are circulating pictures to help identify the suspect
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man wearing a surgical mask, a gray hoodie, and reflective safety vest is on the run after security cameras captured video of him holding up a bank.
It happened at the PNC bank at Secor Rd. and Central Ave. in Toledo at about 6:00 PM Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
In a news release, Toledo Police say the suspect entered the bank and handed a note to the teller. The robber then got away with an “unknown amount of cash,” prompting Toledo Police and F.B.I. to open an investigation.
The suspect is described as 25-35 years old, 6′1″ - 6′3″. If you recognize the man in the images, if you spot him, or if you have any information about this robbery, Toledo Police are asking you to contact Crimestopper: 419-255-1111.
