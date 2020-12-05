Vaccine distribution plan in Ohio is welcome news to Alzheimer’s Association

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Patients and employees in assisted living and long-term care facilities are among the first people in the state who will be able to get a vaccine.

That’s welcome news to so many, including the Alzheimer’s Association of Northwest Ohio. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, about half of the people in long-term care and assisted living facilities in Ohio have some form of dementia.

Being apart from family and friends has been especially difficult for many of them, but now there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

Julia Pechlivanos is the Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association of Northwest Ohio.

“We have people who are really suffering because of dementia, and they may not understand why they can’t see their loved ones. They can feel abandoned or even progress further with the disease because of the isolation, so for us at the Alzheimer’s Association we are very relieved that there is an end in site to this,” said Pechlivanos.

If you or someone you know could use the help of the Alzheimer’s Association, you can call the local office 24/7 at (419) 537-1999 or the national help line at (800) 272-3900.

We will of course continue to bring you the very latest on distribution of vaccines in Ohio.

