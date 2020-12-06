12/5: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

After a snowy start to the week, this one is turning out rather quiet, aside from a few flurries near the lake. Highs will slowly ramp up from the mid-30s to near 50 degrees approaching next weekend. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will persist through the week as well, though morning lows will still bottom out in the mid-20s. Our next chance of rain arrives next weekend, with Saturday the most likely wet day of the two.

