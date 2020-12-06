Advertisement

12/5: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

Quiet week in weather; warming to 50s by next weekend
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a snowy start to the week, this one is turning out rather quiet, aside from a few flurries near the lake. Highs will slowly ramp up from the mid-30s to near 50 degrees approaching next weekend. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will persist through the week as well, though morning lows will still bottom out in the mid-20s. Our next chance of rain arrives next weekend, with Saturday the most likely wet day of the two.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marina fire in La Salle Michigan
Roof caves in as fire engulfs Safe Harbor Toledo Beach Marina
Domestic violence suspect shot and killed by police
ohio vaccination
Gov. DeWine lays out Ohio’s COVID vaccination plan
Toledo Police are asking for help identifying and locating this person of interest in a Nov. 17...
TPD searching for person of interest in South Toledo assault case
In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif.
House votes to decriminalize marijuana at federal level

Latest News

A quiet week in weather, with highs going up by a few degrees each day. Dan Smith has the...
12/5: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast
Dec. 5, 2020: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
Dec. 5: Heather’s Saturday Morning Forecast
Dec. 5, 2020: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
Dec. 5, 2020: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
12/4/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
12/4/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast