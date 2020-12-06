12/6: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

The calm and cool weekend weather continues well into the first half of the coming week, with highs slowly climbing the stairs by a few degrees each day -- mid-40s by Wednesday, 50s by Friday/Saturday. Next weekend is one to watch, with a deepening low-pressure system rolling through the Great Lakes. So far, rain is likely Saturday, with a sharp temperature drop Sunday (from 50s to 30s). Any snow that would fall afterward should be limited to isolated snow showers and a few flurries, but it’s certainly subject to change.

