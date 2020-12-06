Advertisement

Fire in Fostoria considered suspicious

By Christina Williams
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Fostoria fire department is investigating a possible arson. According to the fire chief, the fire started just before 8:30 Saturday morning inside a home on the 200 block of East North Street.

A person was reported to be inside the building but firefighters say no one was found. Firefighters were on the scene for more than two hours. The Chief says the fire is considered suspicious,. The investigation is ongoing.

