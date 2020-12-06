Advertisement

Man murdered in Sandusky shooting

Lavell Chapman is facing a complicity to agg. murder charge after an deadly shooting in Sandusky.(WTVG)
By Christina Williams
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 12:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A developing story out of Sandusky. Sandusky City Police are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead. It

happened in the 60 block of E. Madison Street Saturday. According to police, there was a dispute between three men over drugs and money. Multiple shots were fired.

Tavon Myers, who’s 41, was hit in the crossfire and died. Moments later, police were called to a another person shot in the 20 block of Center Street. That’s where police found, Lavell Chapman, 25, who was also shot. Chapman was arrested and is locked up in the Erie County Jail charged with aggravated murder.

Police tell 13abc there are two additional suspects under investigation. If you have any information on this case, contact Sandusky Police.

