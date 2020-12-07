African American Legacy Project Fundraiser

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -

The covid pandemic is putting a strain on non-profits in the region who rely on donations.

This year, the African American Legacy Project is holding creative and tasty fundraiser.

“It’s the Double-Good fundraiser just in time for the holidays. But more importantly its just in time for our organization. Like other organizations we’ve been hit pretty hard by covid”, says director, Robert Smith.

The fundraiser offers the chance to buy yummy, flavored popcorn.

A portion of the price is given directly to the African American Legacy Project.

Smith says the money is used for so many things.

“We chose to do the 100th anniversary of the Negro League . There were three teams over time who played in the League at the Old Swing field. So we will place a historical marker on our property in the spring,” says Smith.

The project is hoping to raise $20,000.

As of noon today, they’ve only brought in just over $1500 dollars.

If you’d like to donate, here’s a link:

Https://popup.doublegood.com/s/qayrem?fbclid=iwar1lyyuey25ljaed4zb421ufzrulhjrydb6kjd2a_gitj2kp0bdqaxckt-i

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.