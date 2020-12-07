Advertisement

Board of Health holding special meeting Tuesday on school orders

Toledo Lucas County Health Department
Toledo Lucas County Health Department(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It looks as though the discussion of an order about local schools and extracurriculars issued by the Lucas County Board of Health isn’t done being debated.

The Board of Health announced today that it will hold a virtual special meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the school order. 13abc will stream the press conference live on 13abc.com and the 13abc Facebook page.

The board issued an order two weeks ago for all Lucas County schools to suspend in-person learning for students in grade 7-12 while also pausing extracurricular activities, including sports. The order went into effect at 4 p.m. Friday.

Since then, members of the public have raised concerns and protested the measures. However, all Lucas County schools have shifted to virtual learning for those grades, and most have suspended athletic activities.

The board held a special meeting last week to emergency language to the order.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a pickup truck.
Motorcyclist killed in Oregon accident
Three men are under arrest in connection to a shooting that killed a 41-year-old man in the...
Three men charged in deadly Sandusky shooting
Officers shoot armed man during domestic violence call
Fire
Fire in Fostoria considered suspicious
The Grinch may have initially stolen Christmas, but this act of kindness from those spreading...
The Grinch and friends surprise Toledo family

Latest News

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
Michigan attorney general warns of COVID-related scams
The progressive tax was pushing to replace the flat tax rate, where tax rates were calculated...
Two Northwest Ohio projects approved for TCA tax credits
Walleye approved to start play in February
The African American Legacy Project
African American Legacy Project Fundraiser