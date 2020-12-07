Board of Health holding special meeting Tuesday on school orders

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It looks as though the discussion of an order about local schools and extracurriculars issued by the Lucas County Board of Health isn’t done being debated.

The Board of Health announced today that it will hold a virtual special meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the school order. 13abc will stream the press conference live on 13abc.com and the 13abc Facebook page.

The board issued an order two weeks ago for all Lucas County schools to suspend in-person learning for students in grade 7-12 while also pausing extracurricular activities, including sports. The order went into effect at 4 p.m. Friday.

Since then, members of the public have raised concerns and protested the measures. However, all Lucas County schools have shifted to virtual learning for those grades, and most have suspended athletic activities.

The board held a special meeting last week to emergency language to the order.

