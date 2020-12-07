Crews battle house fire in North Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are no injuries reported from a Monday morning house fire in North Toledo.

The call came in just after 4:30 a.m. for a house in the 3200 block of Maple St. According to Toledo Fire & Rescue, the home was vacant.

The fire was too dangerous to send TFRD crews inside, so the focus instead was on protecting the houses on either side.

