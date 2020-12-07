Advertisement

December 7th Weather Forecast

Warmer & Sunny Late Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly to mostly cloudy today with highs in the middle to upper 30s. Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold with lows in the middle to upper 20s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a high near 40. Sunshine returns on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid-40s to around 50. The middle 50s are expected on Friday. Rain is likely on Saturday with a few rumbles of thunder possible. A few flurries are possible on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a pickup truck.
Motorcyclist killed in Oregon accident
Three men are under arrest in connection to a shooting that killed a 41-year-old man in the...
Three men charged in deadly Sandusky shooting
Domestic violence suspect shot and killed by police
Fire
Fire in Fostoria considered suspicious
This image captured from security cameras shows the robbery suspect inside the PNC Bank at...
PNC Bank robbed by man in reflective vest

Latest News

December 7th Weather Forecast
December 7th Weather Forecast
The quiet weather continues through the week, and we're tracking next weekend's rain chances....
12/6: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast
The quiet weather continues through the week, and we're tracking next weekend's rain chances....
12/6: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast
Dec. 6, 2020: Heather's Sunday AM Forecast
Dec. 6, 2020: Heather's Sunday AM Forecast