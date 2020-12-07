December 7th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly to mostly cloudy today with highs in the middle to upper 30s. Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold with lows in the middle to upper 20s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a high near 40. Sunshine returns on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid-40s to around 50. The middle 50s are expected on Friday. Rain is likely on Saturday with a few rumbles of thunder possible. A few flurries are possible on Sunday.

