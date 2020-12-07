It has been a rough year, but even with all we have been through, we know there are stories out there of Ohioans who have persisted, carried on, and risen above 2020. Delivering Merriness is for them. The program is a way that together we can say thanks to a lucky group of these local heroes while bringing a little brightness to an uncharacteristically bleak year.

It’s an opportunity to shine a spotlight on these amazing individuals and groups who kept going, stepped up, and embodied our core belief of optimism during these trying times – by delivering a little merriness.

Ron Burns

Ron Burns and his family and friends created #FrontlineProud, a program that assists first responders with whatever they’ve needed during the pandemic, from meals to training and everything in between.

Alicia Wagner

Alicia Wagner is the owner of Fowl & Fodder in Downtown Toledo and during the pandemic, she put together a program that kept restaurant employees working and gave money and food to those in need.

Michelle Rummell

Michelle Rummell went above and beyond to help animals in need this year with the Toledo Humane Society.

Wendi Huntley

Wendi Huntley from Connecting Kids to Meals spent 2020 helping local kids get access to meals while they were learning remotely.

Clare Armbruster

Clare Armbruster works with Friends of Lucas County Children Services, a non-profit that aims to provide enrichment opportunities for children and families that receive assistance from Lucas County Children’s Services.

Meg and Annie of the Toledo Plus One Fund

The Toledo Plus One Fund was created to allow Northwest Ohioans the opportunity to say thank you to frontline workers by picking up the tab for their lunch or dinner, while also helping a local restaurant stay afloat during a difficult time.

