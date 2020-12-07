DeWine urges Congress to pass COVID relief pacakge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine wants U.S. Congress to pass a COVID-19 relief package before members pack up for the holiday recess.

“We are grateful in Ohio for the significant federal assistance provided to date, but more relief is desperately needed to support the ongoing state and local government response to this pandemic and to help our citizens, businesses, health care providers, essential workers, and schools as we face the public health and economic challenges that remain,” DeWine said in a letter sent to Congress.

A proposed COVID-19 relief bill is expected to get backing from President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell but it won’t include $1,200 in direct payments to most Americans, according to a Republican senator involved in the bipartisan talks.

As Ohio reaches record-high cases, hospitalizations and deaths, DeWine said the virus remains a “great health and economic threat” until there is community immunity.

According to DeWine, the passage of a bi-partisan relief package is more important now as various CARES Act programs have run out or will run out before the end of the year.

“Ohio’s workers, families, small businesses and industries, health care professionals, schools and children are struggling,” he said. “Additional substantial aid is essential. Continued investment will not only allow us to dampen the economic fallout in Ohio and slow a potential recession in the coming years, but ultimately, it will also help our citizens to return to normal when the pandemic ends.”

