Advertisement

Ikea ends publication of annual catalog

Ikea is ending production of its large annual catalog.
Ikea is ending production of its large annual catalog.(Source: Ikea via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – After 70 years, Ikea is scrapping its large annual catalog.

The Swedish retailer cited the increasing shift to online browsing and shopping for ending its production of both the print and digital versions of the catalog.

Ikea has increasingly shifted its focus to online sales and marketing during the pandemic.

Online sales got a big boost as millions of people turned their homes into makeshift schools and offices.

The first Ikea catalog was released in Swedish in 1951. At its peak in 2016, Ikea printed 200 million copies in 32 languages.

The 2021 catalog released in October will be the final version, but Ikea plans to release a smaller book “filled with great home furnishing inspiration and knowledge” next year.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a pickup truck.
Motorcyclist killed in Oregon accident
Three men are under arrest in connection to a shooting that killed a 41-year-old man in the...
Three men charged in deadly Sandusky shooting
Officers shoot armed man during domestic violence call
Fire
Fire in Fostoria considered suspicious
The Grinch may have initially stolen Christmas, but this act of kindness from those spreading...
The Grinch and friends surprise Toledo family

Latest News

A man is dead and two children are missing after a Harris County, Texas, slaying overnight.
Amber Alert canceled for 2 Texas children found safe
COVID-19 vaccinations will begin in Wales and Scotland Tuesday.
UK readies for ‘V-Day,’ its 1st shots in war on coronavirus
COVID-19 vaccinations will begin in Wales and Scotland Tuesday.
UK prepares for vaccination roll-out
Nationstar Mortgage, which operates under the brand Mr. Cooper, was ordered to repay $73...
Nationstar Mortgage to refund $73M to borrowers under order citing failure to provide services
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
Michigan attorney general warns of COVID-related scams