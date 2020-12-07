Local man’s random acts of kindness help dozens of people

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - At a time when most of us are facing a lot of challenges, it’s nice to share the stories of random acts of kindness in this community. And we’re lucky to live in a place where that are plenty of examples of that right now.

85-year-old Father Tony Gallagher is a retired priest who served in Catholic parishes around Northwest Ohio for decades. After looking at all the food he had at Thanksgiving, he decided that he needed to do something extra to help those in need.

He drove around town and gave $10 bills to 30 homeless people. Father Gallagher went to The Claver House Soup Kitchen at St. Martin de Porres Church, and St. Paul’s Community Center.

“My first comment to a person was, will you do me a favor? I got a polite yes from 30 people. Then I asked them if they would accept my Thanksgiving gift. That was it,” says Father Gallagher.

Father Gallagher was very reluctant to share his story, which makes the message behind it even better.

“I did it as quietly as I could. I have no idea how you found out. I am a bit embarrassed because there are a lot of people who do things like this. I certainly did not do it with the intention of calling attention to it, " he says.

The person who tipped us off about Father Gallagher’s random acts of kindness, wanted people to know that small gestures like this really do add up to a lot of help.

