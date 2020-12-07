Advertisement

Local man’s random acts of kindness help dozens of people

Father Tony Gallagher is a retired Catholic priest who helped the homeless on Thanksgiving
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - At a time when most of us are facing a lot of challenges, it’s nice to share the stories of random acts of kindness in this community. And we’re lucky to live in a place where that are plenty of examples of that right now.

85-year-old Father Tony Gallagher is a retired priest who served in Catholic parishes around Northwest Ohio for decades. After looking at all the food he had at Thanksgiving, he decided that he needed to do something extra to help those in need.

He drove around town and gave $10 bills to 30 homeless people. Father Gallagher went to The Claver House Soup Kitchen at St. Martin de Porres Church, and St. Paul’s Community Center.

“My first comment to a person was, will you do me a favor? I got a polite yes from 30 people. Then I asked them if they would accept my Thanksgiving gift. That was it,” says Father Gallagher.

Father Gallagher was very reluctant to share his story, which makes the message behind it even better.

“I did it as quietly as I could. I have no idea how you found out. I am a bit embarrassed because there are a lot of people who do things like this. I certainly did not do it with the intention of calling attention to it, " he says.

The person who tipped us off about Father Gallagher’s random acts of kindness, wanted people to know that small gestures like this really do add up to a lot of help.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a pickup truck.
Motorcyclist killed in Oregon accident
Three men are under arrest in connection to a shooting that killed a 41-year-old man in the...
Three men charged in deadly Sandusky shooting
Officers shoot armed man during domestic violence call
The Grinch may have initially stolen Christmas, but this act of kindness from those spreading...
The Grinch and friends surprise Toledo family
Fire
Fire in Fostoria considered suspicious

Latest News

Ohio's School funding could see an overhaul. House Bill 305 just passed overwhelmingly in the...
Ohio’s School funding could see an overhaul
He is an 85-year-old retired priest who served at various Catholic parishes in NW Ohio for...
Retired priest performs random acts of kindness to help the homeless
Toledo police released video and audio from a deadly incident over the weekend in which...
TPD respond following deadly shooting in Toledo
Ron Burns and his family and friends created #FrontlineProud, a program that assists first...
Delivering Merriness - Ron Burns