Man arrested after child suffers fractured skull, detached retinas

Isaiah Sierra was arrested Sunday night.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested after a badly injured 2-year-old child was taken to the hospital this weekend.

Isaiah Sierra, 23, was arrested after the child was found to have a fractured skull and detached retinas late Sunday night. Sierra is the boyfriend of the child’s mother, and all three are listed living at the same address.

The police report did not give any indication of what the child’s condition is.

