Advertisement

Michigan woman charged with ’03 murders of newborn twin sons

Antoinette Briley, 41, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the 2003...
Antoinette Briley, 41, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the 2003 deaths of her newborn twin sons.(Source: Cook County Sheriff via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 12:14 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - A Michigan woman has been charged with murder in the deaths of her newborn twin sons more than 17 years ago.

Police said Saturday that 41-year-old Antoinette Briley of Holland, Michigan, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of her sons.

The boys’ bodies were discovered June 6, 2003, by a Waste Management employee who was emptying trash bins in Cook County. Police say the worker spotted the bodies in the front lift bucket.

Cook County detectives using DNA technology eventually identified Briley as the victims’ potential birth mother.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three men are under arrest in connection to a shooting that killed a 41-year-old man in the...
Three men charged in deadly Sandusky shooting
Domestic violence suspect shot and killed by police
Fire
Fire in Fostoria considered suspicious
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a pickup truck.
Motorcyclist killed in Oregon accident
This image captured from security cameras shows the robbery suspect inside the PNC Bank at...
PNC Bank robbed by man in reflective vest

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
Trump lawyer Giuliani in hospital after positive COVID test
The Grinch may have initially stolen Christmas, but this act of kindness from those spreading...
Family gets new Grinch
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in...
Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks
This combination of photos shows Raphael Warnock, left, a Democratic candidate for the U.S....
In Georgia, Loeffler again refuses to say Trump lost