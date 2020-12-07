Advertisement

Motorcyclist killed in Oregon accident

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a pickup truck.
By Christina Williams
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a pickup truck.

According to Oregon police, Daniel Branstutter, of Oregon, was on his motorcycle heading eastbound on Bayshore Road near N. Stadium when he collided with a pick-up truck.

Branstutter died as a result of the crash. The circumstances surrounding the accident have not been released. Police say the driver of the pickup truck was taken to a local hospital. Impairment is not believed to be a factor. Police say Branstutter was wearing a helmet.

The crash is still under investigation.

