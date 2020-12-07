Advertisement

Ohio’s School funding could see an overhaul

House Bill 305 just passed overwhelmingly in the House. Leaders say it is a fair, equitable and transparent funding system.
Ohio's School funding could see an overhaul. House Bill 305 just passed overwhelmingly in the...
Ohio's School funding could see an overhaul. House Bill 305 just passed overwhelmingly in the House, leaders say it is a fair, equitable and transparent funding system.(free to use)
By Kristian Brown
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The formula Ohio uses to fund its schools was ruled unconstitutional in 1997 by the Ohio Supreme Court.

After 23 years, there’s an effort to fix the broken system.

House Bill 305 just passed overwhelmingly in the House, leaders say it is a fair, equitable and transparent funding system.

House Bill 305 essentially changes the way Ohio calculates the wealth of a district.

Right now the current system caps the schools like Perrysburg,

Tom Hosler is the Superintendent of Perrysburg Schools. He also served as co-chairperson of the Base Cost Subcommittee of the work group for HB 305.

He says, “So if 100 more students move into our district we are not getting the full state funding which causes us to go to the voters and ask them so we can teach and provide for those students.”

Under the new funding formula there is no cap for growing districts like Perrysburg, The state also pays charter schools directly without public schools being put in the middle. Hosler says, “It is fair, it is equitable, it is transparent, we can explain how school funds are done on one page, and changing two decades of wrong that has been written.”

The overhaul would be phased in over the next 6 years with a price tag of close to two billion dollars.

Hosler says it is possible to pay for it by re-purposing allocated funds.

The Bill is currently in the Senate finance committee.

Link to the plan:

https://sites.google.com/view/ohiofairschoolfunding

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a pickup truck.
Motorcyclist killed in Oregon accident
Three men are under arrest in connection to a shooting that killed a 41-year-old man in the...
Three men charged in deadly Sandusky shooting
Officers shoot armed man during domestic violence call
The Grinch may have initially stolen Christmas, but this act of kindness from those spreading...
The Grinch and friends surprise Toledo family
Fire
Fire in Fostoria considered suspicious

Latest News

He gave 30, $10 bills to homeless people for Thanksgiving
Local man’s random acts of kindness help dozens of people
He is an 85-year-old retired priest who served at various Catholic parishes in NW Ohio for...
Retired priest performs random acts of kindness to help the homeless
Toledo police released video and audio from a deadly incident over the weekend in which...
TPD respond following deadly shooting in Toledo
Ron Burns and his family and friends created #FrontlineProud, a program that assists first...
Delivering Merriness - Ron Burns