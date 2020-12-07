Ohio’s School funding could see an overhaul

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The formula Ohio uses to fund its schools was ruled unconstitutional in 1997 by the Ohio Supreme Court.

After 23 years, there’s an effort to fix the broken system.

House Bill 305 just passed overwhelmingly in the House, leaders say it is a fair, equitable and transparent funding system.

House Bill 305 essentially changes the way Ohio calculates the wealth of a district.

Right now the current system caps the schools like Perrysburg,

Tom Hosler is the Superintendent of Perrysburg Schools. He also served as co-chairperson of the Base Cost Subcommittee of the work group for HB 305.

He says, “So if 100 more students move into our district we are not getting the full state funding which causes us to go to the voters and ask them so we can teach and provide for those students.”

Under the new funding formula there is no cap for growing districts like Perrysburg, The state also pays charter schools directly without public schools being put in the middle. Hosler says, “It is fair, it is equitable, it is transparent, we can explain how school funds are done on one page, and changing two decades of wrong that has been written.”

The overhaul would be phased in over the next 6 years with a price tag of close to two billion dollars.

Hosler says it is possible to pay for it by re-purposing allocated funds.

The Bill is currently in the Senate finance committee.

Link to the plan:

https://sites.google.com/view/ohiofairschoolfunding

