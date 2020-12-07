Perrysburg accepting resumes for city council seat

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg City Council will accept resumes for an upcoming vacancy of City Council member Jim Matuszak, who was recently elected Wood County Recorder.

Resumes will be accepted from Jan. 1-15. Interested candidates should submit their resume or fill out a volunteer application and submit it to pr@ci.perrysburg.oh.us.

Interested candidates may also drop off their resume/application in the Income Tax Dropbox, located in the atrium of the Perrysburg Municipal Building, 201 W. Indiana Avenue.

The appointed term for this City Council vacancy will run through December 31, 2021. This Council seat will be on the November 2021 ballot.

