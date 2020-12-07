Advertisement

Perrysburg accepting resumes for city council seat

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg City Council will accept resumes for an upcoming vacancy of City Council member Jim Matuszak, who was recently elected Wood County Recorder.

Resumes will be accepted from Jan. 1-15. Interested candidates should submit their resume or fill out a volunteer application and submit it to pr@ci.perrysburg.oh.us.

Interested candidates may also drop off their resume/application in the Income Tax Dropbox, located in the atrium of the Perrysburg Municipal Building, 201 W. Indiana Avenue.

The appointed term for this City Council vacancy will run through December 31, 2021.  This Council seat will be on the November 2021 ballot.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a pickup truck.
Motorcyclist killed in Oregon accident
Three men are under arrest in connection to a shooting that killed a 41-year-old man in the...
Three men charged in deadly Sandusky shooting
Officers shoot armed man during domestic violence call
Fire
Fire in Fostoria considered suspicious
The Grinch may have initially stolen Christmas, but this act of kindness from those spreading...
The Grinch and friends surprise Toledo family

Latest News

13abc and The Ohio Lottery are coming together to say thanks to those people who have stepped...
Delivering Merriness
ProMedica president and CEO Randy Oostra
ProMedica’s Oostra named to 100 Most Influential in healthcare list
Crews battle house fire in North Toledo
The Grinch may have initially stolen Christmas, but this act of kindness from those spreading...
Family gets new Grinch