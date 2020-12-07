Advertisement

ProMedica’s Oostra named to 100 Most Influential in healthcare list

ProMedica president and CEO Randy Oostra
ProMedica president and CEO Randy Oostra(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Dec. 7, 2020
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica president and CEO Randy Oostra has been recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of 2020′s 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare for the fourth consecutive year.

“In a year like 2020, it’s especially an honor for ProMedica to be recognized by Modern Healthcare,” Oostra said. “This year, we have faced unprecedented challenges, and ProMedica team members have worked tirelessly to care for and support our patients, residents, members and their families. We are humbled by their dedication and incredibly appreciative of the adaptability and resilience they have demonstrated throughout the pandemic.”

The complete ranking can be found in this week’s issue of Modern Healthcare magazine, and a feature article and profiles of the winners are available at ModernHealthcare.com/100MostInfluential.

