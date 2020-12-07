Sheriff searching for man involved in construction site thefts

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are searching for a man they believe is connected with a string of robberies at a construction site in Springfield Township.

The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office said the person has been involved in the thefts in the Hidden Village subdivision. His truck is believed to be a dark color Chevy Silverado.

Anyone with information on the identity of this subject is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 or Detective Ron Schermerhorn at 419-213-4921.

