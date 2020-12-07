Advertisement

Sheriff searching for man involved in construction site thefts

Authorities are searching for the pictured man, believed to be connected to construction site thefts in Hidden Village subdivision in Springfield Township.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are searching for a man they believe is connected with a string of robberies at a construction site in Springfield Township.

The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office said the person has been involved in the thefts in the Hidden Village subdivision. His truck is believed to be a dark color Chevy Silverado.

Anyone with information on the identity of this subject is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 or Detective Ron Schermerhorn at 419-213-4921.

