Advertisement

The Grinch & friends surprise Toledo family

After a family’s Christmas decorations were stolen, some Whos from Whoville wanted to make it right.
The Grinch may have initially stolen Christmas, but this act of kindness from those spreading...
The Grinch may have initially stolen Christmas, but this act of kindness from those spreading Christmas cheer could make any small heart grow three sizes.(WTVG)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Allysa Edwards and her family were devastated when their security camera revealed someone had stolen their inflatable Grinch decoration from their front yard earlier this week.

After seeing the Edwards’ story on 13abc this past Friday, some Whos from down in Whoville (with the Bay View Yacht Club) came to the family’s home to make it right.

The Grinch himself and other characters from the world of Dr. Seuss surprised the children Sunday afternoon with a new Grinch decoration for Christmas.

“These poor people had their Grinch stolen, we replaced it with a new one, and here we are,” exclaimed Jolene Wagner, in a Seuss storybook dress. “It’s awful to explain to children why someone would steal your decorations so we thought we’d find the good. We’ll show them, they can learn from that and hopefully inspire others to do a good deed for Christmas.”

Edwards says this heartwarming gesture was extra special for their 12-year-old medically fragile daughter, whose favorite Christmas story is The Grinch.

“It’s all about making her realize...okay I can be like the Grinch even though I’m different and I’m not the same as everybody,” explains Edwards. “They all end up loving him and they’ll all love me too. Just the joy of seeing them all and seeing them interact was just absolutely amazing. It means a lot to me they would want to make my girls feel that special.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Domestic violence suspect shot and killed by police
Three men are under arrest in connection to a shooting that killed a 41-year-old man in the...
Three men charged in deadly Sandusky shooting
This image captured from security cameras shows the robbery suspect inside the PNC Bank at...
PNC Bank robbed by man in reflective vest
ohio vaccination
Gov. DeWine lays out Ohio’s COVID vaccination plan
Marina fire in La Salle Michigan
Roof caves in as fire engulfs Safe Harbor Toledo Beach Marina

Latest News

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a pickup truck.
Motorcyclist killed in Oregon accident
The quiet weather continues through the week, and we're tracking next weekend's rain chances....
12/6: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast
Fire
Fire in Fostoria considered suspicious
Three men are under arrest in connection to a shooting that killed a 41-year-old man in the...
Three men charged in deadly Sandusky shooting