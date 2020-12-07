The Grinch & friends surprise Toledo family

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Allysa Edwards and her family were devastated when their security camera revealed someone had stolen their inflatable Grinch decoration from their front yard earlier this week.

After seeing the Edwards’ story on 13abc this past Friday, some Whos from down in Whoville (with the Bay View Yacht Club) came to the family’s home to make it right.

The Grinch himself and other characters from the world of Dr. Seuss surprised the children Sunday afternoon with a new Grinch decoration for Christmas.

“These poor people had their Grinch stolen, we replaced it with a new one, and here we are,” exclaimed Jolene Wagner, in a Seuss storybook dress. “It’s awful to explain to children why someone would steal your decorations so we thought we’d find the good. We’ll show them, they can learn from that and hopefully inspire others to do a good deed for Christmas.”

Edwards says this heartwarming gesture was extra special for their 12-year-old medically fragile daughter, whose favorite Christmas story is The Grinch.

“It’s all about making her realize...okay I can be like the Grinch even though I’m different and I’m not the same as everybody,” explains Edwards. “They all end up loving him and they’ll all love me too. Just the joy of seeing them all and seeing them interact was just absolutely amazing. It means a lot to me they would want to make my girls feel that special.”

