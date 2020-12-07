Advertisement

TPD releases body cam footage, 911/radio audio in deadly weekend shooting

Officers fired a total of 32 shots while responding to a domestic violence call on Saturday.
(WTVG)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department has released body camera footage, as well as 9-1-1 audio and radio traffic from a deadly altercation over the weekend. Toledo Police Chief George Kral said Monday that he believes his officers made the right call when they fired a total of 32 shots when responding to a domestic violence call on Leach Avenue early Saturday morning.

According to police, the four responding officers forced entry into the home when they heard a man identified as Kawamaine O’Neal shouting and banging on what they believe to be the door of the bathroom where the mother of his young child was hiding. She had placed the 9-1-1 call when she said O’Neal had thrown her to the ground, injuring her head, according to audio released from that call.

When officers breached the front door, they discovered O’Neal holding a weapon and opened fire, striking him 19 times. Officers then handcuffed him and called for a medical team while they went to locate the woman and child, then began administering CPR. O’Neal was later pronounced dead. He did not fire any shots from his own weapon.

In responding to the incident during a press conference on Monday, Chief Kral pointed out that police policy does not require a suspect to fire first for police to take deadly action, and that TPD training calls for officers to target the individual’s chest when aiming rather than an arm or leg. Chief Kral explained that this policy exists because there is a high likelihood that an officer aiming for smaller body parts would miss, which could result in further threat to the officer or nearby civilians.

According to the chief, none of the four officers involved in the incident had previous disciplinary action on their records and they were all assigned to the area as part of their regular beat.

Also played during the press conference was a video streamed live to O’Neal’s Facebook page, reportedly from the night in question, in which O’Neal can be seen and heard indicating that he knew someone had been called, that he would likely not survive whatever encounter was coming, and that regardless of who arrived (police or civilian) he did not intend to go out alone.

Toledo police had been called to the address three times over the course of 2020, including once by O’Neal wishing to file a missing person’s report, as well as calls from neighbors to report loud arguments. The third call was for a report of “menacing.”

You can watch the entire press conference below. WARNING: The video contains graphic language. 13abc chose not to play graphic videos of the shooting.

HAPPENING NOW: Toledo Police hold press conference following deadly police shooting over the weekend. WARNING: Graphic video and language are likely during this event. Discretion advised.

Posted by 13abc on Monday, December 7, 2020

