Advertisement

Two Northwest Ohio projects approved for TCA tax credits

The progressive tax was pushing to replace the flat tax rate, where tax rates were calculated...
The progressive tax was pushing to replace the flat tax rate, where tax rates were calculated based on income. Income tax rate in Illinois will remain flat at 4.95%.(MGN)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two projects in Northwest Ohio were among 16 across Ohio approved by the Ohio Tax Credit Authority which will bring in more than $35 million in new annual payroll.

During its monthly meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by JobsOhio and its regional partners. Collectively, the projects are expected to result in more than $240 million in new payroll and spur more than $864 million in investments across Ohio.

Lewco Inc., in Ottawa County, expects to create 163 full-time positions, generating $8.4 million in new annual payroll and retaining $8.7 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s redevelopment project in Erie Township.

Lewco manufactures industrial ovens used by the chemical and coatings industry as well as commercial conveyors and conveying equipment utilized in factories, warehouses, and other industrial settings. The TCA approved a 1.197 percent, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

UPS in Wood County expects to create 606 full-time positions, generating $27.7 million in new annual payroll as a result of the company’s new project in Henry Township. The TCA approved a 1.702 percent, 10-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a pickup truck.
Motorcyclist killed in Oregon accident
Three men are under arrest in connection to a shooting that killed a 41-year-old man in the...
Three men charged in deadly Sandusky shooting
Officers shoot armed man during domestic violence call
Fire
Fire in Fostoria considered suspicious
The Grinch may have initially stolen Christmas, but this act of kindness from those spreading...
The Grinch and friends surprise Toledo family

Latest News

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
Michigan attorney general warns of COVID-related scams
Toledo Lucas County Health Department
Board of Health holding special meeting Tuesday on school orders
Walleye approved to start play in February
The African American Legacy Project
African American Legacy Project Fundraiser