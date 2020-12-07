Two Northwest Ohio projects approved for TCA tax credits

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two projects in Northwest Ohio were among 16 across Ohio approved by the Ohio Tax Credit Authority which will bring in more than $35 million in new annual payroll.

During its monthly meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by JobsOhio and its regional partners. Collectively, the projects are expected to result in more than $240 million in new payroll and spur more than $864 million in investments across Ohio.

Lewco Inc., in Ottawa County, expects to create 163 full-time positions, generating $8.4 million in new annual payroll and retaining $8.7 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s redevelopment project in Erie Township.

Lewco manufactures industrial ovens used by the chemical and coatings industry as well as commercial conveyors and conveying equipment utilized in factories, warehouses, and other industrial settings. The TCA approved a 1.197 percent, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

UPS in Wood County expects to create 606 full-time positions, generating $27.7 million in new annual payroll as a result of the company’s new project in Henry Township. The TCA approved a 1.702 percent, 10-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

