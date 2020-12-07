Walleye approved to start play in February

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After a year of uncertainty, the Toledo Walleye are looking to return to the ice in February 2021. The team received authorization from the ECHL Board of Governors and the Professional Hockey Association on Monday for an opportunity to play a delayed start to the 2020-2021 season.

“Since March, the Walleye have worked tirelessly with the Lucas County Health Department and the State of Ohio to get hockey back to the Huntington Center,” said Walleye Executive Vice President & General Manager Neil Neukam in a post on the team’s website. “As we continue to do so, we’re appreciative of the ECHL Board of Governors and the PHPA to allow for additional time to plan and execute a 2020-21 season for the Walleye and our fans in a safe and responsible manner.”

“We are grateful to be given the opportunity to play and understand this season will be like no other,” added Walleye Head Coach Dan Watson. “During this time I will continue to work with the ECHL to ensure our return to the Huntington Center is done with the utmost adherence to the health and safety protocols necessary for our team’s well-being.”

The Fort Wayne Komets -- Toledo’s chief rival -- will also play this season. The Cincinnati Cyclones and other midwestern teams will suspend play for the rest of the 2020-2021 season amid the league’s COVID-19 policy. All teams are set to return to play for the 2021-2022 season.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.