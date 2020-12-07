Woman charged with hitting deputy with car while child was inside

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 21-year-old Toledo woman faces charges of felonious assault after allegedly hitting a deputy with her car during a child custody dispute.

According to the criminal complaint, Aiyana Greathouse was supposed to be giving custody of her child to Lucas County Child Services, when she fled the scene on the 700 block of Adams, placing the child in the car.

She then allegedly struck a Lucas County Sheriff’s deputy while trying to get away.

She also faces a charge of interfering with child custody.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.