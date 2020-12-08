Charges filed after man rapes girlfriend with scissors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is being charged with rape after he allegedly assaulted his live-in girlfriend with a pair of scissors.

Guy Carr, 34, was in court Monday, where his bond was set at $100,000. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim. His preliminary hearing is set for December 14.

According to the victim, Carr choked her and hit her with a closed fist, then threw her to the ground. He grabbed a pair of scissors and cut her hair. He then inserted the scissors into her vagina.

Court documents do not indicate specific injuries suffered by the victim or her current condition.

