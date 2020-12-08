Advertisement

Charges filed after man rapes girlfriend with scissors

Guy Carr is charged with rape.
Guy Carr is charged with rape.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is being charged with rape after he allegedly assaulted his live-in girlfriend with a pair of scissors.

Guy Carr, 34, was in court Monday, where his bond was set at $100,000. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim. His preliminary hearing is set for December 14.

According to the victim, Carr choked her and hit her with a closed fist, then threw her to the ground. He grabbed a pair of scissors and cut her hair. He then inserted the scissors into her vagina.

Court documents do not indicate specific injuries suffered by the victim or her current condition.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

