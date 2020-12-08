Advertisement

Crash narrowly misses new UT building

A car rests in the front lawn of the new UT/OSHP building after a single-car crash Tuesday,...
A car rests in the front lawn of the new UT/OSHP building after a single-car crash Tuesday, Dec. 8.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A new University of Toledo building appears untouched after a single-car crash Tuesday afternoon at Dorr and Secor.

The driver of the car told Toledo Police they were cut off and hit the curb and sign pole. They lost control, somehow missing the power poles, and came to rest in the yard in front of the UT/OSHP Safety Building.

Police are still investigating the crash. No citations have been issued.

